Joan Vondenhuevel of Minster, 84, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born Oct. 16, 1934 in Fort Loramie to the late Albert H. and Anna (Barlage) Barhorst. She married Vernon L. Vondenhuevel on Nov. 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2005. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Cindy) Vondenhuevel and Michael Vondenhuevel; granddaughter and significant other Katlyn Vondenhuevel (Lee Mueller); siblings: Alma Mangen, Norma Koverman, Carl (Eileen) Barhorst and Ernest Barhorst; in-laws Betty Lou (Bob) Hague, Eileen (Larry) Byrley and George Vondenhuevel. She was preceded in death by siblings Albert (Marty) Barhorst and Harold Barhorst and in-laws Orville Mangen, LeRoy Koverman, Joann Barhorst, Walter (Joanne) Vondenhuevel, Sue Vondenhuevel and Lester (Evelyn) Vondenhuevel. Joan was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She was best known for volunteering at the K of C Hall and helping with the Minster Life Squad and K of C bingos. She had worked at the Minster Canning Factory and Post Printing as well as the Minster Tasty Treat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Minster Area Life Squad and the Minster Fire Department. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on May 18, 2019