Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
For more information about
Joan Vondenhuevel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Vondenhuevel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Vondenhuevel


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Vondenhuevel Obituary
Joan Vondenhuevel of Minster, 84, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born Oct. 16, 1934 in Fort Loramie to the late Albert H. and Anna (Barlage) Barhorst. She married Vernon L. Vondenhuevel on Nov. 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2005. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Cindy) Vondenhuevel and Michael Vondenhuevel; granddaughter and significant other Katlyn Vondenhuevel (Lee Mueller); siblings: Alma Mangen, Norma Koverman, Carl (Eileen) Barhorst and Ernest Barhorst; in-laws Betty Lou (Bob) Hague, Eileen (Larry) Byrley and George Vondenhuevel. She was preceded in death by siblings Albert (Marty) Barhorst and Harold Barhorst and in-laws Orville Mangen, LeRoy Koverman, Joann Barhorst, Walter (Joanne) Vondenhuevel, Sue Vondenhuevel and Lester (Evelyn) Vondenhuevel. Joan was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She was best known for volunteering at the K of C Hall and helping with the Minster Life Squad and K of C bingos. She had worked at the Minster Canning Factory and Post Printing as well as the Minster Tasty Treat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Minster Area Life Squad and the Minster Fire Department. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
Download Now