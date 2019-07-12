Joanie M. Weber, 80, of St. Marys, died at 2:55 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Grande Lake Health Center, St. Marys.

She was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Leo and Helen (Hofflingler) Punk.

She married William Weber on Jan. 10, 1959 and he survives at the residence.

She is also survived by her sons: Mike (fiance Angela Rust) Weber of Danville, Virginia, Joe (Rosie) Weber of Wapakoneta, Jim (Julie) Weber of St. Marys and Scott (fiance Cheryl Linginger) of St. Marys; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her siblings: Leo Punk and Helen Kerschner; by her twin sons: Harry and Robert Weber and by a brother-in-law, John Kerschner.

Joanie was a 1956 graduate of St. Marys Angel Academy in New Jersey. She retired from Goodyear St. Marys. She served many years as a Cub Scout Den Mother, with an emphasis on special education. She liked to crochet and make crafts. She was a great cook and she and her husband, Bill, loved spending time at the beaches in Texas. They enjoyed serving on turtle watch teams at the beach.

Funeral rites will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to Joanie's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on July 13, 2019