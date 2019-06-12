Home

Joanne Katterheinrich, 90, of New Knoxville, died at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
She was born June 6, 1929, in New Bremen, the daughter of Emil and Bertha (Sunderman) Koenig.
She married Myron "Sam" Katterheinrich on Aug. 23, 1947 and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2012.
She is survived by her children: Connie (David) Schwabero of Reading, Michigan, Nancy (Rod) Selby of New Knoxville, Martin (Katye) Katterheinrich of Defiance and John (Deborah) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville; grandchildren: Amy (Skip) Trapp, Nichole (Jeremy) Resor, Matthew (Ashley) Schwabero, Kara (Chad) Sherrill, Jessica (Danny) Nielsen, Russell Katterheinrich and Laura Katterheinrich; eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Daryl Koenig of New Bremen.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband and by her siblings: Everett Koenig, Paul Koenig and David Koenig.
She was a 1947 graduate of New Bremen High School. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, where she had served as choir director for many years. She loved flower gardening, especially roses, and she was a great cook.
Funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dennis Gaertner, officiant. Burial will follow at Evangelical Prostestant Cemetery, New Knoxville.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to the church.
Condolences may be sent to Joanne's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Joanne's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 13, 2019
