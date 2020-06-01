John C. Andreoni, 79, of rural New Bremen died 11:05 p.m. Wednesday May 27 at University Hospital in Cleveland.
He was born March 31, 1941 in Coldwater to Victor and Alvina (Weubker) Andreoni.
On Sept. 26, 1964 at Gesu Catholic Church in Toledo, he married the love of his life, Sally Ann Stienecker, who died June 10, 2018.
Survivors include: daughter U.S. Army Lt. Col. Terri (Loren) Andreoni-Armstrong of New Bremen; sons Peter (Danielle) Andreoni of Jackson, Tennesse and Stephen Andreoni of Columbus; three grandchildren: Hailee, Carson and Regan Andreoni and sister Mary Jacomet of Delphos.
Preceded in death by: parents, Victor and Alvina Andreoni; sister Peggy (Andreoni) Howell and wife, Sally Andreoni.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1959; Bowling Green State University (Bachelor's Degree in English), Miami University of Ohio (Master's Degree in Education) and was a doctoral candidate (ABD) from BGSU.
As a veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served his country as a Medical Service Corps Officer in the Vietnam War.
A career educator, he retired from the St. Marys City Schools and served as a professor for Edison State Community College in Piqua.
John was a true outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and all associated activities. His expertise in these subjects inspired his work as a writer. His "Forda Birds" column appeared in The Evening Leader for more than fifty years. He authored numerous books on the outdoors and also contributed countless articles to various periodicals. In addition, he was publisher and editor of Ohio Out-of-Doors Magazine.
He was a member and usher of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, VFW Post No. 9289, American Legion Post No. 323 and the Rev. James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus Council No. 1492, all in St. Marys. In addition, he held membership in the Outdoor Writers of Ohio and Outdoor Writers of America. He was truly honored to have been selected as a recipient of a "Builder of Bridges" award from the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
John touched many hearts and lives of people throughout his life including his students and then their children, outdoor enthusiasts, conservationists, life-long friends, businesses and families throughout his life. He was a master at finding the potential in everyone, developing that potential and encouraging the best from each person he encountered. He was a true legend and icon in the eyes of many and for many different reasons. He frequently passed on his words of wisdom embodying his attitude of "Keep Low, Keep Crawling." His unshakable love for his wife Sally was a love story for the ages. John was a phenomenal teacher, mentor, life-coach, columnist, novelist, cheerleader, dog owner, musician, businessman, friend, co-conspirator, Army officer, confidant, grandfather, father, brother and especially husband. John will be truly missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation - following recommended social-distancing guidelines - will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Grand Lake Hospice program.
Later this summer, the family will be hosting a memory celebration in John's honor.
The family is collecting stories, memories and statements from friends and family around the world to consolidate into a family heirloom and book for his friends to remember him. The family is encouraging everyone to send their remembrance stories to
TheAndreoniFamily@gmail.com.
All are encouraged to express condolences or share memories with John's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
