John Armstrong

John Christopher Armstrong, 69, a loving husband and father, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25.
John was born on Aug. 6, 1951 and raised in St. Marys. He received a B.A. in mathematics from Michigan State University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and later completed his M.S. in mathematics from Northern Illinois University. On Dec. 30, 1971, John married Anna Marie Glass and they were together for 48 wonderful years. John taught middle and high school math for 40 years, primarily at Barrington High School, where he also coached football. John was deeply involved in his community, volunteering with both the Presbyterian Church of Barrington, where he served as Elder, and as a member of the school board in Wauconda, Illinois, where he served for 21 years. He served as president of that board for 16 of those years and in 2019 was honored with the World of Difference Award from School District No. 118.
John was an extraordinary teacher, beloved by his peers and his students for his humor, his patience and his compassion. Those same qualities made him a great husband, father, friend and grandfather, where his selflessness, curiosity and love of laughter continue to be guiding principles for his loved ones. His kindness extended beyond his family, friends and students to the world, where he believed we could do much, much more to make our country a fair and just place for all people.
John and Anna shared many loves, including reading, gardening, music, card games and sports - loves that they successfully passed to their children. John and Anna also shared the important belief that you were never too old to learn something new; a belief John practiced his entire life.
John is preceded in death by his father Richard and his mother Dorothy. He is survived and remembered by his wife Anna; by his sons Nathan and Michael; by his beloved daughters-in-law Dana and Tammy; by his granddaughter Vivian and by his siblings Alan (Vicky) and Mary Lou (Den).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution for a new garden in John's honor via GF.me/u/yumuda or donations to the ACLU or the Presbyterian Church of Barrington.
The family would also be delighted to receive your memories of John via the Davenport Family Funeral Home website at DavenportFamily.com
A memorial service will be held at a later date.