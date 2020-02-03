Home

John Bennett Obituary
John G. Bennett, 76, of St. Marys, died Wednesday at Vancrest of St. Marys.
He was born March 29, 1943, in Washington, Pennsylvania, to John G. and Elizabeth Jane (Wagner) Bennett, Sr.
On April 9, 1989, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Rockford, he married Madonna J. Homan-Foote, who survives.
He is also survived by sons Mitch (Kem) Bennett of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Jonas (LeAnn) Foote of Fort Recovery; daughters Judie (Jack) Bennett-Patrick of Carmel, Indiana, and Rachel Foote-Price of St. Marys; brother Jim (Paulette) Bennett of Troy; seven grandchildren, Cory, Sean, Andrew, Jacob, Haylie, Colton and Ava; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents John and E. Jane Bennett, Sr. and parents-in-law Alfred and Bernadine Homan.
He was a graduate of Celina High School.
He was a retired machinist from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.
Along with his wife, he was a proprietor of the Wayne Street Bar & Grill in St. Marys for many years.
A talented musician, he played guitar, keyboards, harmonica and provided vocals for several bands in the area, including "Simon Girty Band," "Common Cents," "Night Shift," "Chaparels" and "Roscoe and His Little Green Men".
A memorial mass is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFurnalHomes.net.
Following the funeral mass, a time of celebration and remembrance will begin at noon at Wayne Street Bar & Grill. All are invited.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
