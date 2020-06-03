John H. Beyke, 81, of Egypt, passed away at his residence. He was born May 30, 1938 in Greenville, to the late Jacob and Mary (Goubeaux) Beyke. On Aug. 28, 1971 he married Rose Daniels and she preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 1986. He is survived by his siblings: Ray and Betty Beyke of Greenville, Betty and Jim Garke of Burkettsville, Jerry and Judy Beyke of St. Henry, Jay and Ann Beyke of St. Henry, Tom and Esther Beyke of St. Henry, Jane Beyke of Burkettsville, Dan and Deb Beyke of St. Sebastian and Mark and Ruth Beyke of Fort Recovery; in-laws Jeannette Daniels of Bunkie, Louisiana, Judiann Derhake of Bunkie, Louisiana, Steve and Cindy Daniels of Trotwood, Mark and Melanie Daniels of Arcanum, Ted and Rhonda Daniels of Fort Loramie and Ed and Linda Daniels of Fort Loramie.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; in-laws Harold and Helen Daniels and sister Mary Jo and Thomas Jansen.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt. He was also a member of Maria Stein Knights of St. John and the Minster Eagles F.O.E. No. 1391. He made grottos for Schoenstatt, collected beer steins and designed some steins for the Minster Oktoberfest. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Living Word, SLW.org 1424 W. Olive Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 and Sisters of the Precious Blood.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.