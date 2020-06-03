John Beyke
1938 - 2020
John H. Beyke, 81, of Egypt, passed away at his residence. He was born May 30, 1938 in Greenville, to the late Jacob and Mary (Goubeaux) Beyke. On Aug. 28, 1971 he married Rose Daniels and she preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 1986. He is survived by his siblings: Ray and Betty Beyke of Greenville, Betty and Jim Garke of Burkettsville, Jerry and Judy Beyke of St. Henry, Jay and Ann Beyke of St. Henry, Tom and Esther Beyke of St. Henry, Jane Beyke of Burkettsville, Dan and Deb Beyke of St. Sebastian and Mark and Ruth Beyke of Fort Recovery; in-laws Jeannette Daniels of Bunkie, Louisiana, Judiann Derhake of Bunkie, Louisiana, Steve and Cindy Daniels of Trotwood, Mark and Melanie Daniels of Arcanum, Ted and Rhonda Daniels of Fort Loramie and Ed and Linda Daniels of Fort Loramie.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; in-laws Harold and Helen Daniels and sister Mary Jo and Thomas Jansen.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt. He was also a member of Maria Stein Knights of St. John and the Minster Eagles F.O.E. No. 1391. He made grottos for Schoenstatt, collected beer steins and designed some steins for the Minster Oktoberfest. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Living Word, SLW.org 1424 W. Olive Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 and Sisters of the Precious Blood.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH 45865-1233
419-628-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the memories always be with you and your family. God bless all the family.
Zelda Zizelman
June 3, 2020
John was a very kind and generous neighbor. He will be remember in our prayers.
Willard & Eunice Dahlinghaus
Neighbor
June 3, 2020
We spoke with John on the 19th of May and enjoyed the phone visit with him. John was a generous, happy person and a good woodworker. He shared his talents with many people. He will certainly be missed but we know he is in a better place -- in heaven with God and his wife, Rosie.
Sister Jeannette Daniel Sister Judiann
Family
June 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about John's passing. We enjoyed talking with John at all of the Daniel get-togethers over the years. John will certainly be missed!
Steve and Cindy Daniel
Family
June 3, 2020
I have lost a loyal and supportive friend, but heaven has gained a great one ! THANKS JOHN. R.I.P.
James Poeppelman
June 3, 2020
So very sorry to hear of John's death. He always had a smile and he was a good neighbor to my Mom.
Sincere sympathy,
Larry & Janice Smith
Larry & Jance Smith
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Always saw John at the Eagles! He and Jim always talked airplanes.
Dina and Jim Marchal
Friend
June 3, 2020
Elfrieda Sanders
Friend
