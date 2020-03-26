Home

Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
John Wuebker
John H. Wuebker


1941 - 2020
John H. Wuebker Obituary
John H. Wuebker, 78, of Minster, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at his home.
He was born April 9, 1941 in Minster to the late Clarence & Eleanora (Benanzer) Wuebker.
He married Linda Schlarman on Feb. 16, 1963 at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. She survives in Minster.
He is also survived by daughters: Kimberly (Mark) Fischer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Melissa (Kent) Stoddard of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif, Cheryl (Sam) Elliott of Atlanta, Georgia; son Brian (Lisa) Wuebker of Minster; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Joann Wuebker.
He was preceded in death by brother Fred Wuebker.
John was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and member of the Minster F.O. E. #1391.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held on Friday March 27.
Per John's wishes he will be cremated.
A memorial mass and burial of his ashes will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E Spring St, St. Marys, OH 45885.
Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 27, 2020
