Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hites Obituary
John William Hites, 72, of St. Marys, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, at the Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima.
He was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Dayton, son of the late Elmer Russell and Virginia (Zimmerman) Hites. He married Wanda (Frazier) Hites, who passed away on July 21, 2017.
John worked at Advanced Auto Parts in St. Marys as an auto parts salesman. He was a member of the Catholic church.
Surviving are his daughters: Wanda Smith of Midland, Adrienne Long of Waynesfield and Amy Smith of St. Marys; son Ralph Smith of Gaffney, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and  17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his granddaughter Seairah Gennaria; brother Arthur Hites; and nephew Darren Hites.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, funeral services will be held for the immediate family members 1 p.m., Thursday, April 23, at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Other family and friends may watch the services via the live stream at EdgingtonFuneralHomes.com. On the home page, please go to the Wilmington location and click on the "view online services" button at the time of services.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. To sign the online guest book, go to EdgingtonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -