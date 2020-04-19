|
|
John William Hites, 72, of St. Marys, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, at the Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima.
He was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Dayton, son of the late Elmer Russell and Virginia (Zimmerman) Hites. He married Wanda (Frazier) Hites, who passed away on July 21, 2017.
John worked at Advanced Auto Parts in St. Marys as an auto parts salesman. He was a member of the Catholic church.
Surviving are his daughters: Wanda Smith of Midland, Adrienne Long of Waynesfield and Amy Smith of St. Marys; son Ralph Smith of Gaffney, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his granddaughter Seairah Gennaria; brother Arthur Hites; and nephew Darren Hites.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, funeral services will be held for the immediate family members 1 p.m., Thursday, April 23, at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Other family and friends may watch the services via the live stream at EdgingtonFuneralHomes.com. On the home page, please go to the Wilmington location and click on the "view online services" button at the time of services.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. To sign the online guest book, go to EdgingtonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 20, 2020