John Kable

John S. Kable, 62, of St. Marys, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born Oct. 10, 1957 in Celina to Robert C. and Grace L. (McCain) Kable.
On May 12, 1979, he married Debra J. Rupard, who survives.
He is also survived by his daughter Jessica (Marty Bowman) Hertenstein of St. Marys; son Jake (Mindy) Kable of St. Marys; four grandchildren: Maddox Hertenstein, Ella Kable, Ali Kable and Ty Kable; sisters Valerie Muether of Celina and Christina (Lou) Lobo of Austin, Texas and father-in-law Gene Rupard of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by: parents Robert and Grace Kable; granddaughter Kennedy Schreiber; brothers Robert "Sonny" Kable and Dennis "Butch" Kable and mother-in-law Juanona Rupard.
He was a graduate of Celina Senior High School, Class of 1976.
He retired from Reynolds&Reynolds in Celina, where he was a collator operator.
John cherished his memories of being raised on a farm west of Celina, where he learned the value of hard work and an appreciation for nature.
He was a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie No. 767 in St. Marys.
His favorite pastimes included taking meticulous care of his yard and flower beds, hunting and listening to music. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 41 years and activities with their family.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Miller, Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
All are invited to share in a luncheon at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys, following the burial.
Please note that attendees to the visitation and funeral should follow COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social-distancing.