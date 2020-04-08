|
|
John Lewis Mihm, 74, of St. Marys, died at 9:10 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Lima Memorial Hospital, because of an ongoing illness.
He was born July 13, 1945, in Celina, the son of Harold Mihm and Marie (Henline) Mihm.
On April 27, 1968, he married Barbara Aileen Boltz, who survives.
He worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in St. Marys, where he retired April 1, 2003, after 35 ½ years of service. He enjoyed hunting, hunting arrowheads, fishing, bowling and loved to go dancing. He was a drag racer and a drive-in movie enthusiast. He enjoyed collecting antiques. John loved to landscape and hunt for unique rocks to use in his yard scenery.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1969, serving statewide during the Vietnam War. He loved the Navy and enjoyed telling stories about his time in the service, including about the time his ship, the U.S.S. Alamogordo, a floating dry dock, sank at sea.
He was a member of .
He enjoyed sitting with his many friends and acquaintances at the horseshoe at Lucky Steer or in "crash corner" at McDonalds, drinking coffee and discussing and solving the world's problems. They were all very special people to him.
Most of all his family was his top priority.
Also surviving are a son, Lance Mihm, and the icing on his cake, his three grandchildren, Juliana Mihm, Caedyn Mihm, and Ava Mihm; a brother, Jim (Earlene Schaaf) Mihm; four sisters, Carol (Bill) Pence, Donna Jean (Denny) Anderson, Michele Springer and Deloris (Greg) Bailey; two sisters-in-law, Donna Mihm and Beverly(Carl) Ward; two stepsisters, Cindy Coolidge and Brenda Cordray; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shannon Mihm; four brothers, Bobby J. Mihm, Ronnie Mihm, Denny Mihm and Mike Mihm; three sisters, Sonnie Smith, Glenda Ginter and Arlinda Mihm; four brothers-in-law, John Smith, Ernie Ginter, Louis (Toot) Boltz and Charles (Chucky) Boltz; his stepmother, Kathleen (Kate) Mihm; and his father and mother-in-law, Louis C. and Millicent Chiles Boltz; and four nephews.
Private services will be held.
Contributions may be given to the family to assist with final expenses.
A banner with John's picture will be available in front of Miller Funeral Home on Celina Road on the day of private services, weather permitting, and at his home on 207 Longview Court. Friends and relatives are encouraged to stop and sign the banner.
You are encouraged to express condolences and share memories of John with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 9, 2020