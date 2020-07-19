1/1
John Nieter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Nieter, 90, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 12:11 a.m., Friday, July 17, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
He was born on March 8, 1930 in German Township, Auglaize County to William and Edna (Schierholt) Nieter who preceded him in death. On Dec. 18, 1971 he married Jean (McLaughlin) Bartlett and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include six children: Mike (Susan) Bartlett, Jeff (Kathy) Bartlett, both of Wapakoneta, Preston (Gay Lynn) Bartlett of Kettering, Brad (Cheryl) Bartlett of Huber Heights, Dan (Kathy Hurt) Nieter of Van Wert and Dave Nieter of New Richmond; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and a sister Judy K. Broy-Nieter of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Nieter.
John was a 1948 graduate of Blume High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a salvage diver. He retired from Peterson Construction with over 35 years as a job superintendent and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. He was a member of St. Paul UCC.
Private family graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating and military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post No. 8445.
There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Suite 3, Ottawa, OH 45875.
The Nieter family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at SchlosserFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlosser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved