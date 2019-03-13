John W. McDonald, 73, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.

He was born April 21, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, to to William Levi and Martha Jane (Michael) McDonald.

On Sept. 15, 1966 in Westerville, he married Joyce Ellen Kennedy, who survives.

He is also survived by: daughter Kelly (Dr. Jeff) Chivington of St. Marys; son Jon E. (Shanna) McDonald of Cicero, Indiana; seven grandchildren: Noah Chivington, Aaron Chivington, Adam Chivington, Winston McDonald, Fiona McDonald, Amelia McDonald and Gideon McDonald; brothers Dr. William McDonald of Charles, West Virginia and Gordon McDonald of Columbus; sister Shirley Blair of Bradenton, Florida; mother-in-law Thelma Kennedy of New Lexington; half-sister Patty McDonald of Mansfield; sisters-in-law Gloria (Richard) Wells of New Lexington and Marla (Gary) Bowshier of Shawnee as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father William McDonald and mother Martha McDonald-LeMasters.

He was a graduate of Wilmington College and held a Master's degree in organization and management.

He proudly served his country in the Ohio National Guard.

John retired from the Murray State University, where he served as director of marketing and public relations.

His favorite pastimes included rebuilding and restoring antique radios and automobiles and was a fan of University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball program.

Rites are scheduled to begin 2 p.m. Saturday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys, with the Rev. Keith Stuck, officiating.

Burial, with military honors, will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and after noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.