|
|
|
Joseph M. Roller, Jr., 70, of Wapakoneta, died at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1949 in Steinbach, Germany to Anneliese Munch Hausgehilfin.
He was later adopted by Joseph and Sarah Roller, Sr.
Survivors include: wife Sandra (Crist) Roller; two step-sons; a step-daughter and 10 step-grandchildren.
He served in the United States Air Force.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., in St. Marys.
Military funeral honors will be conducted at the funeral home.
Visitation one hour prior to the services on Friday. Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 1, 2019