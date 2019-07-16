Joseph R. Wendeln, 89, of Minster passed away at 4:23 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen. He was born July 28, 1929 in Maria Stein to the late Fredrick J. and Frances (Hasselman) Wendeln. He married Dorothy Marie Chilcoat on April 21, 1951 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys and she survives in Minster. He is also survived by children: Carole Fuerst of Minster, Fred J. Wendeln of New Bremen, Tom (Rosann) Wendeln of Minster and Barbara (Roger) Heckman of Versailles; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and in-laws Mary Wendeln of Sidney and Ramona Cook of St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by a son: David Wendeln; son-in-law Richard Fuerst; daughter-in-law Kelley Wendeln; grandson David Wendeln and siblings Armella (Bernard) Bruns, Leo (Mary) Ruth Wendeln, Edward (Jean) Wendeln, Viola (Florence) Francks, Rita (Paul) Jutte, Eugene Wendeln and Charles (Irma) Wendeln.

Joe was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Minster American Legion, Egypt Community Club and the New Bremen Senior Citizens. He was a lifelong farmer and also worked at New Idea, Coldwater.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Memorial donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice in Coldwater. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on July 17, 2019