Joseph A. Whitney, 83, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.

He was born Aug. 30, 1935, on the family farm to Ralph and Edna (Schamp) Whitney-Rupp. He married Linda Haughawout-Aller on Nov. 11, 1972, who survives.

Also surviving are his children Sheryl (Mark) Henschen of New Knoxville, Mary (Toby) Strayer of Spencerville, David (Bobbi) Whitney of St. Marys, Brenda (Tim) Jones of St. Marys, Cam (Ericka) Aller of St. Marys and Mike (Robin) Whitney of St. Marys; 15 grandchildren John (Courtney) Henschen, Doug (Emily) Henschen, Marcus Henschen, Stephanie (Jim) Henschen, Ashley (Ben) Fledderjohann, Zach (Morgan) Strayer, Emily (Shane) Judy, Jennifer (Josh) Tester, Jeff (Breana) Whitney, Madeline Jones, Lauren (Scott) Stoner, Reagan (Tyler) Goecke, Reed Aller, Ty Whitney and Trevor Whitney; 24 great-grandchildren with two more by the end of the year; brother Neal (Renee) Whitney and sister Anita Whitney and his In-laws Nancy Inglis, Joyce (George) Ludlow, and Terry (Joan) Haughawout.

He was preceded in death by a sister Carol (Steve) McMurray.

In 1953 He graduated from Memorial High School St. Marys. He was a life-long farmer, inventor and former owner of Spencerville Implements, SI Distributing and Holland Grills Distributing. He was very active in the community serving on the Spencerville School Board, Spencerville and Ohio Young Farmers Association, Spencerville Huntington Bank Board, Buckeye Antique Tractor Club and Auglaize County Fair Board. He attended Kossuth Zion United Methodist Church. He loved traveling the US, Canada and Mexico in his Motorhome, tractor pulling and watching his kids and grandchildren show their animals at the Auglaize County Fair. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and tools to preserve the history of American Agriculture.

Joe and Linda enjoyed their winters in Bonita Springs, Florida where he enjoyed shuffling and restoring tractors.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church. His brother, the Rev. Neal Whitney, will be officiating the service. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests and would appreciate donations in memory of Joe Whitney to Auglaize County Agricultural Society and Grand Lake Hospice. Published in The Evening Leader on May 8, 2019