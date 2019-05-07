Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Whitney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Whitney Obituary
Joseph A. Whitney, 83, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.
He was born Aug. 30, 1935, on the family farm to Ralph and Edna (Schamp) Whitney-Rupp. He married Linda Haughawout-Aller on Nov. 11, 1972, who survives.
Also surviving are his children Sheryl (Mark) Henschen of New Knoxville, Mary (Toby) Strayer of Spencerville, David (Bobbi) Whitney of St. Marys, Brenda (Tim) Jones of St. Marys, Cam (Ericka) Aller of St. Marys and Mike (Robin) Whitney of St. Marys; 15 grandchildren John (Courtney) Henschen, Doug (Emily) Henschen, Marcus Henschen, Stephanie (Jim) Henschen, Ashley (Ben) Fledderjohann, Zach (Morgan) Strayer, Emily (Shane) Judy, Jennifer (Josh) Tester, Jeff (Breana) Whitney, Madeline Jones, Lauren (Scott) Stoner, Reagan (Tyler) Goecke, Reed Aller, Ty Whitney and Trevor Whitney; 24 great-grandchildren with two more by the end of the year; brother Neal (Renee) Whitney and sister Anita Whitney and his In-laws Nancy Inglis, Joyce (George) Ludlow, and Terry (Joan) Haughawout.
He was preceded in death by a sister Carol (Steve) McMurray.
In 1953 He graduated from Memorial High School St. Marys. He was a life-long farmer, inventor and former owner of Spencerville Implements, SI Distributing and Holland Grills Distributing. He was very active in the community serving on the Spencerville School Board, Spencerville and Ohio Young Farmers Association, Spencerville Huntington Bank Board, Buckeye Antique Tractor Club and Auglaize County Fair Board. He attended Kossuth Zion United Methodist Church. He loved traveling the US, Canada and Mexico in his Motorhome, tractor pulling and watching his kids and grandchildren show their animals at the Auglaize County Fair. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and tools to preserve the history of American Agriculture.
Joe and Linda enjoyed their winters in Bonita Springs, Florida where he enjoyed shuffling and restoring tractors.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church. His brother, the Rev. Neal Whitney, will be officiating the service. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests and would appreciate donations in memory of Joe Whitney to Auglaize County Agricultural Society and Grand Lake Hospice.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now