Josh Slaven, age 38, formerly of St. Marys, died suddenly Saturday at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City.
He was born Dec. 21, 1981, in St. Marys, to Charlie and Tara (Richardson) Slaven.
Josh is survived by a son, Braedon Sturwold, St. Marys; mother Tara Bishop, Columbus; brothers Chad (Crystal) Slaven, St. Marys, Brandon Slaven, St. Marys, and Dillon Slaven, St. Marys; sister Keri Bull of Grove City; a step-mother, three nephews and eight nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Slaven.
Rites are scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Miller – Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, with Pastor Robert Warren officiating.
Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to his family to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 28, 2019