My adult children, city kids, and their cousins (bigger city kids) will forever have the memory of Juanita and her "storybook apron" with the pockets filled with surprises. They were all under 10 years old. She was so sweet, so kind-hearted. The kids and I, would have sat for hours, so fun. I look forward to seeing her in Heaven. Your family is such a blessing to me!

Karen Clements

Friend