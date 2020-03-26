|
Judith "Judy" Lee Quellhorst, 79, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 8:31 p.m., Sunday, March 22 at the Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, following a sudden illness.
She was born Oct. 19, 1940, in North Baltimore, the daughter of Frederick E. and Goldie (Barnes) Parish, who preceded her in death.
On Jan. 5, 1958, Judy married her high school sweetheart, Wayne A. Quellhorst.
They were married over 62 years.
As a young girl, Judy attended the Williamson School, until the fourth grade. As a fourth grader the whole school walked to their new school at Centennial Elementary, and attended there until the sixth grade. She graduated from Blume High School in 1958, the last class to do so.
Other survivors include: sons Tony (Cindy) Quellhorst of Wapakoneta and Todd (Pam) Quellhorst of Buckland; daughter Tracy (Mark) McDonald of Wapakoneta; five grandchildren: Jessica Quellhorst, Nathan (Alex) Quellhorst, Brea (Jacob) Barrett, Morgan (Chris) Duncan and Wade (Brittany) McDonald; two step-grandchildren: Nathan and Audrey Binkley; one great-granddaughter, Paige McDonald; sister Shirley Piper of Cairo; sister-in-law Debbie (Gary) McElroy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick Parish and Mike Parish; a sister, Arlene Graham; and brother-in-law, Paul Quellhorst.
Judy worked in the cafeteria at the Wapakoneta City Schools, Herwig's Drug Store, Foxy Lady and Professional Computer Care. A member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta, Judy taught Sunday school, and was involved with Bible School, funeral lunches and other activities at the church. She also was involved with midget football, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA and God's Storehouse. She loved animals of all kinds, enjoyed playing cards and loved all kinds of games.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Pastor Becky Sunday will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton.
Memorials may be directed to the God's Storehouse. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 27, 2020