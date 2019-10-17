|
|
Justin "Jay" Vondenberger, 29, of St Marys, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in the emergency department of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
He was born Oct. 17, 1989, in Dayton, the son Robert Vondenberger and Deborah Jones.
He is survived by his mother, Deb Jones of Celina; two sons: Lelend Vondenberger and Aceton Parsons Vondenberger as well as his brother, Tyler Vondenberger of Celina.
He is survived by Katie Hardee, who is Lelend's mother; he is also survived by Kayla Parsons of Ohio City, who is Aceton's mother. He is survived by aunt, Denise Jones of St. Marys; uncle, David Jones; aunt, Donna Jones; by a woman he considered his second mother, Julie (Ray) Bigelow of St. Marys; by his cousins Cori, Alicen, Brittani, Deron, Shelby, Devin, Chrystyan and Brianna. He is also survived by his dog, Sabbath.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Vondenberger and by his step-father, Ricky Boyd.
Jay was a 2008 graduate of New Bremen High School. He was the owner of JD Torching Company in Lima. He loved doing spin poi, the art of fire spinning. He loved to play the guitar, draw and write. He was a fantastic artist and he loved taking his kids on nature walks.
He will be remembered as a beautiful and twisted soul.
A wake service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, where friends and family are invited to share their memories of Jay.
Friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home, where donations are welcome to help pay Jay's funeral expenses. You may also make a donation by visiting the GoFundMe.com page for Justin.
Condolences may be sent to Jay's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 18, 2019