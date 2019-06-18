Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Boice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Boice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Boice Obituary
Karen Boice, 75, of St. Marys, a faithful servant of Christ, entered His eternal kingdom at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys Nursing Home.
She was born July 9, 1943, in Celina, the daughter of Charles and Nellie (McDonald) Boice.
She is survived by a sister, Laura Boice of St. Marys and by numerous nieces and nephews, including Nan (Kevin) Luedeke of St. Marys, who was Karen's longtime caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings: Berniece Henning, Delores Boice, Janelle Harden, Mary Ysassi, Jerry Boice and Charles Boice.
Karen had worked at K-Mart St. Marys and Auglaize Industries. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in St. Marys. She loved to sing.
Graveside memorial rites will be held 3:30 p.m. June 29, at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina, the Rev. Jason King, officiant. ?Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Karen's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now