Karen Boice, 75, of St. Marys, a faithful servant of Christ, entered His eternal kingdom at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys Nursing Home.
She was born July 9, 1943, in Celina, the daughter of Charles and Nellie (McDonald) Boice.
She is survived by a sister, Laura Boice of St. Marys and by numerous nieces and nephews, including Nan (Kevin) Luedeke of St. Marys, who was Karen's longtime caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings: Berniece Henning, Delores Boice, Janelle Harden, Mary Ysassi, Jerry Boice and Charles Boice.
Karen had worked at K-Mart St. Marys and Auglaize Industries. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in St. Marys. She loved to sing.
Graveside memorial rites will be held 3:30 p.m. June 29, at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina, the Rev. Jason King, officiant. ?Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Karen's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 19, 2019