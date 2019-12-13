|
Karen L. Smalley, age 73, a longtime resident of Celina and resident of Otterbein - St. Marys, died suddenly on Tuesday in the emergency department of Mercer Health, Coldwater.
She was born Feb. 1 1946, in Celina, the daughter of Edgar and Mary K. (Birt) Smalley.
She was a 1964 graduate of Celina High school and a 1967 graduate of the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing.
Karen was a registered nurse, serving first in the United States Air Force. She then worked at the Cleveland Clinic before returning to Celina and was employed as a registered nurse with Mercer Health for 31 years.
She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Celina. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and the OSU Buckeyes. Karen was very dedicated to her family and her beloved Boston Terrier, Maggie.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Otterbein - St. Marys at a later date.
Karen is survived by her son, Ryan (Lisa Hastings) Smalley of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; by her siblings: Charlotte Ricard of St. Marys; Ed (Judy) Smalley of Willoughby; and Liz (Mark) Hoelscher of Fort Loramie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by a brother-in-law, Rev. Don Ricard; and a nephew, Joe Ricard.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue Team, PO Box 297, Kent City, MI 49330.
Condolences may be sent to Karen's family via www.MillerFuneralHomes.net
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West), St. Marys, is entrusted with Karen's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 14, 2019