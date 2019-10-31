|
Karen M. Williams, 63, of St. Marys, died at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 27, 1955 in St. Marys to Paul and Ruth (Lenhart) Siefring.
On June 3, 1978 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, she married Larry D. Williams, who survives.
Also survived by: sons Spencer (Amy) Williams and Dan (Yana) Williams of St. Marys; five grandchildren: Zane, Tyler, Adison, Robert and Kairi; mother Ruth Siefring of St. Marys; sisters Becky Siefring, Vicki (Vincent) Smith, Mary Siefring and Christine Taylor all of St. Marys and Ann Siefring of Gorham, Maine; brothers Ed (Deb) Siefring of Celina, Donald Siefring and Paul (Angela) Siefring of Wapakoneta and Stephen Siefring of St. Marys
She was preceded in death by her father Paul Siefring and brother-in-law Randy Taylor.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1974).
A licensed practical nurse, she had worked at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and the office of Dr. John Bowling, both in St. Marys. For a number of years, she also operated "Zaney Couture" through which she sold hand-made purses and performed alterations.
She was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included sewing, baking and participating in the St. Marys Farmers' Market. More than anything else, she enjoyed caring for her family.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.
Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 1, 2019