Kathleen Ann (Mader) (Monnin) Bertke, 87, of Minster, died peacefully, Sept. 3, at Heritage Manor in Minster. She was born Dec. 14, 1932. Kathleen was preceded in death by her first husband Merle Monnin, and her parents John and Elenore (King) Mader. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Norman L. Bertke.
Her children are: Karen (David) Junkin of Bellbrook, Judith Leese of Minster, Kevin Monnin of Cody, Wyoming, Allan Bertke of Minster, Deborah (Shawn) Sharp of Minster and Michael (Lisa) Bertke of Troy; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Rosemary Fleck of Celina; sisters-in-law Viola and Dr. Robert Albers of Coldwater and Mark and Joan Wenning of St. Henry.
She was preceded in death by brother-in-law Paul Fleck and sister-in-law Velma Wenning.
Kathleen was an avid bowler and helped establish the Wednesday Night Ladies League. She retired from Dannon Yogurt in 1997 and was a charter member of the Minster Area Life Squad. She was a member of Minster FOE Auxiliary and coached little girls and loved rooting on the Minster Wildcats in any and all sports.
Kathy will be greatly missed by family and friends. Her laughter could light up a room.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Social distancing will be in observance, because of the COVID-19 virus. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Minster Athletic department. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.