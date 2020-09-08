Kathryn Ann Dorsten, 91, of St. Marys, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
Kathryn was born March 26, 1929 to Frank and Wilhelmina (Fisher) Oen on the family farm on Southland Road in Shelby County. She married Anthony Dorsten Sept. 8, 1948. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1990.
Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Tree Commission and taught CCD at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wapakoneta prior to moving to St. Marys. Her life was devoted to spreading the word of God. She loved Johnny Bench and the Cincinnati Reds, fishing, baking pies, playing the piano, playing cards and always enjoyed the outdoors. Above all, she loved and adored her family.
She is survived by her six children: Frank (Marsha) Dorsten, Jane (Dan) Leatherman, Barry Dorsten, Barb Jauert, Connie (Ed) Rosenkranz, Mary (Dan) Danaher; one sister, Mary Agnes Oen of Wapakoneta; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers Leonard Oen, Richard Oen, Marvin Oen, Wilbur Oen, and Leo Oen and sisters Alodia Brown, Sr. Ruth Oen, Sr., Dolorosa Oen and Dorothy Greve.
Services celebrating Kathryn's life will be officiated by Rev. Sean Wilson at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys.
