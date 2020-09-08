Myron and I would like to express our sympathy to the children of Katie.

After moving to TN and now NC we would occasionally see Katie at the church in New Bremen Ohio while visiting our daughter and family where they also went to mass.

Katie was always so cheerful and vibrant and loved life and family.

Now she is can dance with your father in heavenly paradise.

May she rest in peace and peace be with her familiy



Myron and Wilma Oen