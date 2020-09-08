1/1
Kathryn Dorsten
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Ann Dorsten, 91, of St. Marys, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
Kathryn was born March 26, 1929 to Frank and Wilhelmina (Fisher) Oen on the family farm on Southland Road in Shelby County. She married Anthony Dorsten Sept. 8, 1948. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1990.
Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Tree Commission and taught CCD at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wapakoneta prior to moving to St. Marys. Her life was devoted to spreading the word of God. She loved Johnny Bench and the Cincinnati Reds, fishing, baking pies, playing the piano, playing cards and always enjoyed the outdoors. Above all, she loved and adored her family. 
She is survived by her six children: Frank (Marsha) Dorsten, Jane (Dan) Leatherman, Barry Dorsten, Barb Jauert, Connie (Ed) Rosenkranz, Mary (Dan) Danaher; one sister, Mary Agnes Oen of Wapakoneta; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers Leonard Oen, Richard Oen, Marvin Oen, Wilbur Oen, and Leo Oen and sisters Alodia Brown, Sr. Ruth Oen, Sr., Dolorosa Oen and Dorothy Greve.
Services celebrating Kathryn's life will be officiated by Rev. Sean Wilson at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Kathryn's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Myron and I would like to express our sympathy to the children of Katie.
After moving to TN and now NC we would occasionally see Katie at the church in New Bremen Ohio while visiting our daughter and family where they also went to mass.
Katie was always so cheerful and vibrant and loved life and family.
Now she is can dance with your father in heavenly paradise.
May she rest in peace and peace be with her familiy
Myron and Wilma Oen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved