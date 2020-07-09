1/
Kathy Myers
Kathy Ann Myers, 69 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, July 8, at the emergency room at Wayne Hospital, Greenville. Kathy was born in Celina on Nov. 10, 1950 to the (late) Earl and Grace (Heidt) Klopfenstein.
She was a graduate of Memorial High School, Class of 1968 and a graduate with her bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1972.
She was previously a junior high eighth-grade English teacher for Greenville Public Schools for 26 years and was an Avon consultant for 25 years.
She was a member of the Greenville Creek Christian Church, Bradford, the Bradford Lions Club, the Bradford Lioness Club and the Retired Teacher's Association.
Kathy enjoyed camping, embroidering and making quilts, especially for babies and enjoyed reading and loved books.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeremy Michael Myers in 1992 and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Estalee Myers.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, whom she married at the Church of Christ, New Knoxville on July 28, 1973, Michael H. Myers; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Tontrup of New Bremen, Carol and Lynn Schmidt of St. Marys and Linda and Terry Allen of St. Marys; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Tammy Myers of Tipp City and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Rev. Daryl Peeples officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at StockerFraley.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Camping at the Lazy R
Shirley& Hillbilly Buchanan
July 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley&Hillybilly Buchanan
