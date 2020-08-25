1/
Kenneth Mueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth D. Mueller, 60, of St. Marys, formerly of New Bremen, died at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1960, the son of the late Roger L. and Grace E. (Wittenbrink) Mueller. Surviving are his siblings: Sheryl Scherer of Sidney, Ronald Mueller of New Bremen and Gary (Gretchen) Mueller of Cincinnati; his nieces and nephews Renee (Jason) Geise, Derek (Danielle) Scherer, Breanna and Alyssa Mueller and great-nieces and nephews: McKayla, Dylan and Ashlyn Geise and Jaret, Trenton, Logan and Amelia Scherer.
Ken was a 1979 graduate of New Bremen High School. As a young adult, he took an interest in woodworking, something he tinkered with for many years. He worked for Crown Equipment for 35 years, working in the Celina plant for much of that time before his retirement in 2015. Ken enjoyed going out to eat, playing golf, playing cards with his friends and he followed the Cincinnati Reds and OSU Buckeyes. For many years he was part of a group of friends who went camping each summer and he was also involved at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang and Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen. There will be one hour of calling prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences to the family can be left at GilbergHartwigFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 PM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
4196292147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved