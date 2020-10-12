1/1
Kenneth Whetstone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Ivan Whetstone, 85, of Celina, passed into the loving arms of his Savior surrounded by his family on Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Mary (Leatherman) Whetstone
He is survived by his daughters and their spouses: Cindy and Dale Weber, Connie Sue and Mary Whetstone; son and spouse Ron and Barbara Whetstone; grandchildren and spouses Matt (Lauran) Whetstone, Nate Whetstone (Tina Mettert), Piper (Anna) Whetstone, Scott Whetstone, Jaclyn (Joe) Weber Babcock and Julie (Alex) Weber Willey; five great-grandchildren: Joey, James, Benjamin Babcock and Elliott and Finnley Whetstone; sister and brother-in-law Mary Lou and Junior Boroff and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Harry and LuLu (Seewer) Whetstone and seven brothers and sisters.
Kenny retired from REA-Midwest Electric Cooperative after 40-plus years. He was a very active member with the United Brethren Church in Monticello and later as a lay minister/pastor with the Victory Church in Celina for 20 years. For the past seven years, Kenny has been an active member, adviser and supporter of the Family and Friends Association sharing his love of the Lord. Kenny enjoyed tinkering with his son late into the night on any greasy project that suited his fancy.
Graveside funeral services are scheduled  to begin at noon on Wednesday at the Spencerville Cemetery in Spencerville. Rev. Bruce Ekern will officiate the services 
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved