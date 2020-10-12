Kenneth Whetstone

Kenneth Ivan Whetstone, 85, of Celina, passed into the loving arms of his Savior surrounded by his family on Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Mary (Leatherman) Whetstone
He is survived by his daughters and their spouses: Cindy and Dale Weber, Connie Sue and Mary Whetstone; son and spouse Ron and Barbara Whetstone; grandchildren and spouses Matt (Lauran) Whetstone, Nate Whetstone (Tina Mettert), Piper (Anna) Whetstone, Scott Whetstone, Jaclyn (Joe) Weber Babcock and Julie (Alex) Weber Willey; five great-grandchildren: Joey, James, Benjamin Babcock and Elliott and Finnley Whetstone; sister and brother-in-law Mary Lou and Junior Boroff and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Harry and LuLu (Seewer) Whetstone and seven brothers and sisters.
Kenny retired from REA-Midwest Electric Cooperative after 40-plus years. He was a very active member with the United Brethren Church in Monticello and later as a lay minister/pastor with the Victory Church in Celina for 20 years. For the past seven years, Kenny has been an active member, adviser and supporter of the Family and Friends Association sharing his love of the Lord. Kenny enjoyed tinkering with his son late into the night on any greasy project that suited his fancy.
Graveside funeral services are scheduled to begin at noon on Wednesday at the Spencerville Cemetery in Spencerville. Rev. Bruce Ekern will officiate the services
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.