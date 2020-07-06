Kerry Mitchell

Kerry Lee Mitchell, 64, of Celina, passed away surrounded by family and fireworks on July 4.
Kerry always said, as he was raising his children, "Let them have fun." He lived his life by example.
Road trips across the country with his wife of 44 years, Jackie (Reineke) led to a house full of antique cookie jars, lotto tickets from every state and a fantastic collection of memories. He raised four beautiful children, Holly (Chris) Gray, Erin Marie Mitchell, Bradford (Jill) Mitchell and Thomas (Gayle) Mitchell on a diet of kindness, compassion, hard work and rock 'n' roll. He was generous to a fault, smart as a whip and could pay an insult without you even knowing. He was a champion napper and his three grandchildren, Penny Ann, Henry Lee and Andrew loved to cuddle up with him.
Kerry was a sharp dresser who loved to brag about his beautiful blue eyes and gorgeous head of hair. Voted best legs at Fostoria High School, Class of 1973, he proudly showed them off whenever there was a dance floor available. Kerry had a true love for the game of golf and was an active member of the Mercer County B.P.O. Elks Golf Course where he was a past Exalted Ruler (Grand Poobah). He was also a member of the BCA Pool League. He attended the University of Findlay where he played basketball and tennis. He carried a love for both sports throughout his life and coached CYO basketball for his children. He owned Reineke-Mitchell Ford, Lincoln, Mercury in Celina and was a retired partner from the Reineke Family Dealerships. He was an active member of Celina Rotary Club, Immaculate Conception Church and the Celina International Association.
Kerry was born on July 10, 1955 to Ralph Mitchell and the late Donna (Earlie) Rice. He will be greatly missed by his father and stepmother Ralph (Beverly) Mitchell; stepfather Gene Rice; his siblings: Dale (Kathy) Mitchell, Trina (Tony) Case, Kent (Vanessa) Keller and Mitch (Marge) Mitchell and an abundance of extended family and friends.
He took with him the world's best barbecue sauce recipe. If anyone has it, please reach out to the family.
His family will receive condolences on Thursday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. Following the calling hours there will be a reception to celebrate Kerry's life at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course (3242 US-127, Celina, OH 45822). In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family encourages memorial contributions to the Kerry Mitchell Memorial Fund, in care of the Mercer County Civic Foundation - MercerCountyCivicFdn.org.
The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.