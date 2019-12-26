|
Kerry Roode, age 62, died suddenly at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the emergency department of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
He was born July 24, 1957, in Lima, the son of Chester and Mary Jane (Keysor) Roode.
He married Teresa Lukac on June 20, 1980; she survives at the residence.
Kerry graduated from New Knoxville High School in 1975. He earned an associate's degree from Ohio State University and attended the Ohio Peace Offices Academy. He retired form his police career in 2003 as Chief of the St. Marys Police Department.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. Marys.
He enjoyed the shooting sports, especially cleaning and repairing firearms. He was a real history buff and a member of the Grand Lake Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Kerry is survived by siblings Terry (Vicki) Roode, Coldwater, Emma Jane Schrolucke, St. Marys, and Jean Ann Shirley, Wintergarden, Florida. He is also survived by extended family Terry (Anita) Lukac of New Knoxville, Daniel (Linda) Lukac of Oxford and Kathy (Darl) Bashir of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ken Schrolucke.
Funeral rites will be held at 10:30 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home, 16-50 Celina Road, St. Marys, with president William Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Grove Cemetery, New Bremen.
Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the Cancer Association of Auglaize County.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 27, 2019