Kimberly D. Woodard, 60, of Celina, died at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 10, 1960 in Beavercreek to Paul and Patricia (Wheeler) Woodard.
Survivors include: son Chris (Michelle Crase) Peckolt of Celina; daughter Cindy (Jack) Baer of Caledonia; three granddaughters; a great-granddaughter; sister; two nieces; three cousins and her step-mother.
She was preceded in death by: her parents and her former husband, Michael Peckolt.
A memorial visitation/gathering for friends and family is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either American Cancer Society or World Wildlife Fund.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
