Kris Hubbell, 67, passed away on Aug. 26 at the James Hospital in Columbus.
She was born in St. Marys to Robert and Ida Deitsch, who proceeded her in death. She was proceeded in death by her mother-in-law, Betty Hubbell, and grandson Paul Helmer.
On June 20, 1970 she married her high school sweetheart, Owen Hubbell, who survives at their residence. They just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by father-in-law Ralph Hubbell; daughters Dana (Paul) Lauth, Brenda (Steve) Sharp and Trina (Adam) Gunn; grandchildren: Kurtis (Taylor), Bradly (McKenzie), Leigha, Steven, Helaina and Evan; great-grandchildren: Kinley, Elliott, Lydia, Tucker and Beckett and siblings: Robert Deitsch Jr., Cheryl Dybdal, Bill Deitsch, Jeff Deitsch and Lynn Freewalt.
She loved dancing: western-style square dancing, clogging, ballroom dancing and most of all rock-n-roll dancing with her whole family.
She was an avid photographer who loved taking photos of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and putting them in Creative Memory photo albums.
She loved boating, swimming and being in the sun with her husband. She loved working hand-in-hand with her husband on all their projects including building their own home, barn and numerous wildlife projects.
She was an avid gardener with numerous flower beds. She loved animals, especially her cats, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She worked at Huffy's until they closed and then worked at Miller's Café as a cook. She graduated from St. Marys, Class of 1971.
Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Rev. Tim Benjamin, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday.
Condolences may be sent to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Donations can be sent to the Auglaize County Humane Society and the Dybdal Animal Rescue at the Northgate Animal Hospital in Huber Heights.
In accordance with the mandates of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, masks and social distancing is required by all visitors. The Hubbell family requests that the guidelines are strictly followed to prevent others from becoming ill.