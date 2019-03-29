Kristine Mackenbach Collins, 71, of St. Marys, died swiftly and peacefully of natural causes in her beloved home of 48 years on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

She was born June 12, 1947, in Toledo, the daughter of William C. and Virginia (Brecount) Mackenbach.

She is survived by her children Matthew (Marty) Collins of Lebanon, Ohio and Marcey Collins of Ann Arbor, Michigan and by her sister, Pollyanne Dux of Birmingham, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kristine is also survived by a large group of fiercely devoted and diverse group of friends that include lifelong friendships, her church family, a weekely ladies Wednesday breakfast group, co-workers, political allies and adversaries and stacks of her beloved books.

Kristine was a 1965 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and attended the Chicago School of Fashion & Design from 1965 to 1967 and retired a Deputy Auditor of Auglaize County.

She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.

During the 1980s and early 1990s, Kristine was active in local politics on the Auglaize County Democratic Central Committee, as well as a volunteer poll station monitor and officer for the board of elections and served multiple terms on St. Marys City Council as a Councilperson-at-Large.

A voracious reader, she devoured anything related to American history and politics and was on a mission to read the biographies of each president of the United States.

Kristine will be remembered for her distinctive and contagious laugh, a passion for the City of St. Marys, politics, her beloved brick street, world famous macaroni salad and peanut brittle recipes and an unwavering capacity to listen and provide comfort.

Funeral rites will be held at noon on Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to the St. Marys Community Foundation.

Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home is entrusted with Kristine's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Kristine's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 30, 2019