Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
Kristine Ranly Obituary
Kristine L. Ranly, 64, of New Bremen, died at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday March 31, at her residence, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 15, 1955 in St. Marys to Norbert and Betty (Schroer) Steineman.
Survivors include:  sons Kurt (Charity) Ranly of Minster and Eric (Rachel) Ranly of Minster; daughter Tina (Dusty) Wallace of New Bremen; eight grandchildren: Shelby, Cedric, Hayden, Maddex, Leila, Zane, Phoebe and Brody; brothers Gene (Betty) Steineman of Lakeland, Florida, Wayne (Donna) Steineman of New Bremen and Dave Steineman of New Bremen; sister Deb (Keith) Burkholder of Lewis Center; brother-in-law David Gossard of St. Marys and sister-in-law Stacy Steineman of New Bremen.
Preceded in death by: parents Norbert and Betty Steineman; sister Kathleen Gossard and brother John Steineman
She was a graduate of New Bremen High School, class of 1973.
Kristine was the owner/operator of Reliable Products Co. in St. Marys. She began her career there in the family business shortly after graduating from high school.
She was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen.
Faith, family and a strong work ethic were the cornerstones of Kristine's life.
In accordance with restrictions mandated by the COVID-19 outbreak, a graveside service is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen. Deacon Gregory Bornhorst will officiate the service.
A public mass will be scheduled in her honor at a later date.
Condolences and memories of Kristine may be shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral home 314 W. High St. in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 3, 2020
