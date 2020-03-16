|
|
Lt. Gen. Kurt Michael Lammers, U.S. Air Force retired, 87, of Minster passed away at 2:53 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born Aug. 17, 1932 in Minster to the late Benjamin & Bertha (Hartman) Lammers. He married Marilyn Krohn from Portland, Oregon on Dec. 19, 1959 at Ft. George G. Meade in Maryland and she survives in Minster.
He is also survived by children: Michael K. (Anne) Lammers of Minster and Lori K. (William) Hammett of Dublin and grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Lammers (Jack Webb), Michael J. Lammers, Erin T. Hammett and Ashley B. Hammett. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother Ben Lammers and sisters-in-law Diane (Gould) Lammers and Judy (Wiegal) Lammers.
Kurt was a graduate of Minster High School, class of 1950, and an Ohio State University graduate with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, class of 1955. He worked for Stampco in New Bremen for two years before entering the Air Force as an engineer at the National Security Agency at Ft. George G. Meade in Maryland where he met his wife, Marilyn.
He graduated from the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton and received a master's degree in Nuclear Engineering. He was selected to attend the United States Military Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Virginia then was assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
He was a retired lieutenant colonel form the United States Air Force where he was a command pilot in the C-124 aircraft where he logged over 5,000 hours of flight time on missions all over the globe. He was also a pilot in the C-47. He had served in Vietnam as a liaison with the Army 5th Special Forces. He received many service awards including the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He traveled extensively all over the world and had so many interesting stories to relate about his many travels.
After retirement form the Air Force, he became a lead engineer at the Lima Tank Plant where the first Abrams M-1 tank was developed. He was a past councilman for the village of Minster, a life member of the Minster American Legion Post #387 and the Minster VFW Post #6432. He served on the Veterans Service Commission in Auglaize County for several years. Served as a member of the Western Ohio Rail Authority and was a member of the Airport Authority for Auglaize County. He was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster.
Kurt enjoyed his retirement by meeting with his friends for coffee in the mornings where "they solved all the problems of the world". He loved to travel with his wife, especially to Florida and to his son's lake house in Tennessee. A quiet man with a quick smile and willing to help whenever he could.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. Louis Schmit, Celebrant. Burial will follow with full military honors at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Area Life Squad. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 17, 2020