Larry Dieringer, 89, of St. Marys, died at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
He was born May 27, 1931, in St. Marys, the son of Frank and Minnie (Wieser) Dieringer.
She married Joan C. Helmsing on Sept. 15, 1995; she survives in St. Marys.
He is survived by his children: Joni (Craig) Huwer of St. Marys, Gregg (Kathy) Dieringer of St. Marys, Michael (Sandy) Dieringer of St. Marys and Julie Dieringer of St. Marys; stepchildren: Richard (Donna) Moon of St. Marys, Rebecca (Stephen) Ostendorf of Delphos, Rodney (Joyce) Moon of Marysville, Yvonne (Roger) Patch of Rockford, Pat (Kurt) Hertenstein of Indianapolis, Deborah Axe of Marysville and Dianne (Ed) Anderson of St. Marys; 32 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; extended family members Nancy (Greg) Gosline of Redbud, North Carolina, Doug Fortman of Dublin and Vicky (Larry) Bondy of Lebanon; and his siblings: Sister Patricia Ann Dieringer, CSC, of Dayton and James (Bev) Dieringer of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his spouse, LaDonna Moon Dieringer; by daughter Vicki Kennedy; siblings: Robert Dieringer, Tootie Ziegenfelder and William Dieringer and grandsons Ricky Moon and Eric LaFontaine.
Larry was a 1949 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys after 41 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 323 in St. Marys and had served as past post commander, past county commander, past district commander and past department sergeant-at-arms. He enjoyed cheering on the St. Marys Roughriders, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He spent many years serving with the American Legion at Buckeye Boys' State. Larry's greatest joy was inviting friends to his basement bar. Larry was an avid blood donor and had donated 253 pints during his lifetime.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, Rev. Ambrose Dobrozsi, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, where military burial rites will be offered by American Legion Post No. 323 and VFW Post No. 9289.
Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences may be sent to Larry's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
The Mass will be live streamed at HolyRosaryChurch.us.