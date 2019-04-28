Larry L. Schaaf, 60, of rural St. Marys, died at 6:05 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 13, 1959 in St. Marys, to David and Gayle (Polen) Schaaf.

On Jan. 12, 2012 he married Della (Reier-Saintignon) Schaaf, who survives.

Also survived by his daughters Emily (Todd) Klosterman of St. Marys, Elaine (Ryan) Fogle of Centerville and Karen (Brian) Bower of St. Marys; sons Eric (Rachel) Schaaf of St. Marys and Kyle Schaaf of Lindsey, Ohio; step-sons David (Amanda) Saintignon of Celina and Dustyn Saintignon of St. Marys; step-daughter Diana Saintignon of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Henry, Amelia and Lucy Klosterman, Hannah and Claire Fogle, Landon and Alyvia Schaaf and Elliot and Colt Bower; brother David (Lisa) Schaaf of Lima and mother-in-law Rose Leffel of St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Gayle Schaaf.

He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1978).

He was the proprietor of Larry Schaaf Auto Sales in St. Marys. In addition, he was an accomplished auctioneer.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys and he was a founding member of the St. Marys Optimist Club.

Family and friends were the most important aspects of his life. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed playing card games (especially poker).

Larry was a natural-born salesman who believed in taking care of his customers to the best of his ability. He was truly community-minded and sponsored countless sports teams for area children. His auctioneer skills were often donated for the fundraisers of many organizations.

Larry will be truly missed by his loving family, loyal customers and many dear friends.

Funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, with the Rev. Doug Williamson and the Rev. Robert Sweeney, co-officiating.

Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either St. Paul's UCC elevator fund or St. Marys Optimist Club.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary