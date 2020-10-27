Larry Wehnes

Larry L. Wehnes, 80, of St. Marys, passed away on Oct. 26 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. He was born Sept. 22, 1940 in Glynwood to the late Russell and Margaret (McDermitt) Wehnes. On May 2, 1964, he married Carolyn (Shaffer) Wehnes and she survives at the residence in St. Marys.
Larry has three loving children, Brenda (Chris) Pyles of St. Marys, Scott (Dawn) Wehnes of Celina and Jason (Kimberly) Wehnes of New Knoxville; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Marie Wehnes; two brothers, Gary and Jerry Wehnes and a sister, Debra Blakely.
Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Goodyear Tire Company in St. Marys and retired after 30 years of service.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will remain in the hearts of so many that have fond memories of his life well lived.
Visitation hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday in Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in Cisco Funeral Homes in St. Marys with Rev. Matt Overman officiating; where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Garden in St. Marys, with military honors by the St. Marys VFW Post No. 9289 and the American Legion Post No. 323.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the national health concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required for attendees at the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Agape Ministry, 1220 E. Spring St., St. Marys.
To pay respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com.