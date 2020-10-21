Larry Wilkins

Larry Lee Wilkins, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Celina Manor Nursing Home, Celina. He had formerly resided at 1414 Oakland Court, St. Marys.

Larry was born on Feb. 13, 1951, in Celina, to the late Ronald E. Wilkins Sr. and Rosemary (Kohnen) Wilkins. He graduated from Celina Immaculate Conception School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974, where he was stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Guam, during the Vietnam conflict. He was also a 1981 and 1982 graduate of the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with degrees as a machinist and advanced machinist.

He also attended The Ohio State University – Lima in 1985 to update his machinist degrees. On June 1, 1985, he married the former Susan Oppermann, who survives him in St. Marys.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Dr. Amy Bruno, of Cadillac, Michigan; stepson, Gregory (Stacey) Moorman of Coldwater; three grandchildren, Angel Moorman of Celina, Casey Moorman of New Castle, Delaware and Cassandra Moorman of Coldwater; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Canterbury and Leelyn Lanki of Celina; six brothers, Ronald Jr. of Celina, Stephen of Tennessee, John of Florida, Timothy of Alaska, Matthew of Celina and Robert of Troy and two sisters, Suzan Allen of Terre Haute, Indiana and Janice Hanna of Coldwater.

Larry retired from Crown Equipment Corporation in 2010. Larry was known for his love of flying, parachuting, golfing and boating. Every summer, he could be found driving to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for its annual air show and bonding with his friends from North Dakota.

Larry was a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and could be found any given Saturday avidly watching them play, when he wasn't teaching his children and grandchildren about his favorite pastimes.

Larry also enjoyed tending to his rosebushes, which bloomed beautifully each season under his care.

Due to health issues in the community, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorials should be directed to Celina Immaculate Conception Church or State of the Heart Hospice of Greenville. Miller Funeral Homes, St. Marys, is in charge of arrangements.

