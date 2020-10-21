1/1
Larry Wilkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Lee Wilkins, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Celina Manor Nursing Home, Celina. He had formerly resided at 1414 Oakland Court, St. Marys.
Larry was born on Feb. 13, 1951, in Celina, to the late Ronald E. Wilkins Sr. and Rosemary (Kohnen) Wilkins. He graduated from Celina Immaculate Conception School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974, where he was stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Guam, during the Vietnam conflict. He was also a 1981 and 1982 graduate of the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with degrees as a machinist and advanced machinist.
He also attended The Ohio State University – Lima in 1985 to update his machinist degrees. On June 1, 1985, he married the former Susan Oppermann, who survives him in St. Marys.
Larry is survived by a daughter, Dr. Amy Bruno, of Cadillac, Michigan; stepson, Gregory (Stacey) Moorman of Coldwater; three grandchildren, Angel Moorman of Celina, Casey Moorman of New Castle, Delaware and Cassandra Moorman of Coldwater; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Canterbury and Leelyn Lanki of Celina; six brothers, Ronald Jr. of Celina, Stephen of Tennessee, John of Florida, Timothy of Alaska, Matthew of Celina and Robert of Troy and two sisters, Suzan Allen of Terre Haute, Indiana and Janice Hanna of Coldwater.
Larry retired from Crown Equipment Corporation in 2010. Larry was known for his love of flying, parachuting, golfing and boating. Every summer, he could be found driving to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for its annual air show and bonding with his friends from North Dakota.
Larry was a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and could be found any given Saturday avidly watching them play, when he wasn't teaching his children and grandchildren about his favorite pastimes.
Larry also enjoyed tending to his rosebushes, which bloomed beautifully each season under his care.
Due to health issues in the community, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorials should be directed to Celina Immaculate Conception Church or State of the Heart Hospice of Greenville. Miller Funeral Homes, St. Marys, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved