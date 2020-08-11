LaRue H. Dicke, 95, formerly of New Bremen, died at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Choices of St. Marys where she has resided for the last several years.
She was born on April 28, 1925 near New Knoxville, the only daughter of the late Edward H. and Hilda M.L. (Kettler) Meckstroth. On Oct. 27, 1945, she married John E. Dicke, who died on Oct. 4, 2017. Surviving are her daughters: Carole (Gerald) Ferguson of Shreveport, Louisiana and Donna (Norman) Jacoby of New Bremen; her grandchildren: Jill Ferguson, Dan (Amy) Jacoby, Jennifer (Ken) Wolters, Jodi (Doug) Schaefer; 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, LaRue was preceded in death by a son, Thomas H. Dicke, and her brothers: Earl, Rueben, Norman, Ralph and Roland Meckstroth.
LaRue grew up on a farm between New Bremen and New Knoxville, but her family moved to Lock Two in her school-age years. She attended New Bremen High School through her sophomore year when she left school and began working at the former Seiberling Latex factory in New Bremen. When her children came along, she became a homemaker and focused on raising her family. She was an expert seamstress and was well known for her cooking; her family fondly remembers her chocolate chip cookies, zucchini bread and hickory nut cakes. When her children were older, she went to work at Crown Equipment. In her retirement, she and John enjoyed playing cards with their friends, traveling out West and also attended many Cincinnati Reds games over the years. In her spare time, she loved to tend to her flower gardens, but was also known to be quite the fisherman; assisting her husband with supplying the fish for the Sunny Side fish fries. As a member of St. Paul Church, she was a member of the Busy 12 group and also took part in helping make many quilts with the ladies.
Graveside services for LaRue will be held on at 11 a.m. on Friday at the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. The family will then host a Celebration of Life service on Aug. 31, beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Memorial contributions in memory of LaRue can be made to Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys, OH 45885. Condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com