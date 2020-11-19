Lavern J. Roth, 91, of Mendon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 23, 1928 in Coldwater to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Fox) Roth.
Lavern is survived by his children, Kathy (Tom) Germann of Celina, Kris (Brian) Kellermeyer of Celina, Dan (Dena) Roth of Mendon and Theresa (Denny) Hunt of Lima; many nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Scholz and three brothers, Wilfred, Donald and Robert Roth.
Lavern proudly served his country in the United States in the Army, during the Korean War era. He retired from New Idea in Coldwater after 41 years of dedicated service.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina.
Most important to Lavern was his family, having a large interest in his grandchildren; he loved spending time with all of them and will be deeply missed by all. He also enjoyed watching Ohio State football.
Visitation hours will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Funeral service will immediately follow visiting hours at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina, with military rites to be conducted by Celina American Legion Post No. 210 and VFW Post No. 5713.
Attendees are required to follow social distancing and guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, because of the national concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required by attendees at the visitation and funeral.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys, Ohio 45885.
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Lavern and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com.