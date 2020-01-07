|
|
Lee Boyce, 78, of St. Marys, passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 27 at Grande Lake Healthcare Center.
He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Celina to Arthur and Ruth (Gleaves) Boyce.
Survivors include sisters Gerry Larkin of St. Marys, Rena (Cliff) Grant and Nikki (Larry) Rain, all of St. Marys; nephews Robert (Stacey) Larkin and Jeff Rain; nieces Judy Larkin, LeAnn (Gary) Mertz, Kelley (Carl) Keysor and Terri (Don) Speck.
Preceded in death by parents Art and Ruth Boyce and niece Lisa Grant-Powell.
Lee will be remembered for his fondness for animals and his great love of going to garage sales.
Private family services were held.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via MillerFurneralHomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 8, 2020