Lela Louise (Schrolucke) Van Leuven, 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, The Rev. Dr. George Van Leuven.
Survived by a daughter, Ruth Van Leuven of Macomb, Michigan; son, Paul (Lois) Van Leuven of Bradenton, Florida; four grandchildren, Alex (Elizabeth) Lazar, Andrew (Shawna) Lazar, Kristina (Daniel) Van Leuven-Leid and Alicia Van Leuven and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Sharon (Beverly) Minnich of Piqua and brother, Marvin Schrolucke of Canal Fulton.
Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Louisa (Maneke) Schrolucke and a brother, Ralph (Annette) Schrolucke.
Lela graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1950 with a BS in Education and received a Danforth Graduate Fellowship to Bozeman State College, Bozeman, Montana. She earned a certificate in Elementary Education from Slippery Rock State College, Pennsylvania and a certificate in Learning Disabled from the University of Steubenville. She also earned a master's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Dayton and taught all levels of education for 28 years. She retired in 1990.
Lela taught Sunday School classes and adult Bible classes for many years. She was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Harrison Township, Michigan. She served as an ordained Deacon and ordained Elder at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Detroit and was active in women's ministries for almost 60 years.
She enjoyed reading, studying the Bible, biographies and autobiographies, sewing, quilting and crafts. She was an avid genealogist as well as an accomplished pianist and vocalist.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Knox Presbyterian Church, 25700 Crocker Blvd., Harrison Township, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, near New Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 or League of Prayer, PO Box 680310, Prattville, AL 36068-0310.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 2, 2020