Linda Lou Broyles, 77, of rural Mendon, died Nov. 16 at Leesburg Medical Center in Leesburg, Florida.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1941, in Celina, to Robert Howard and Edna (Brown) Carpenter.
On March 7, 1986, she married Thomas Broyles in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2014.
A 1959 graduate of Mendon-Union High School, she was a pharmacy technician, and along with her husband, Tom, they operated Hawkey's Pharmacy in Ottawa for a number of years.
Linda attended the Mendon United Methodist Church, and had been a member of the I.O.O.F Rebekah Lodge and the Women's National Farm & Garden Association.
Her favorite pastimes included listening to music, gardening, playing cards, dancing and reading. More than anything she enjoyed people and living life to the fullest.
She is survived by a brother, Robert (Betty) Carpenter of Mendon; sisters Lana Sutter and Donna Wagner, both of Mendon; two sons, Mark (Beth) Nolan, Mendon, and Trey McKinney, St. Marys; two daughters, Stephanie Nolan-Heimann, Findlay, and Lori Nave, Celina; stepsons Rick Broyles and Greg (Tina) Broyles, both of St. Marys; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Rites are scheduled to begin at noon Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West), St. Marys, with Rev. Robb Glenn officiating.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 27, 2019