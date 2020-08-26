1/1
Linda Oleyar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jo Oleyar, 62, of Botkins, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, in Botkins. She was born on Sept. 29, 1957 in Lima, the daughter of the late Louis B. and Mary (Mooney) Hans. On Oct. 16, 1981 she married Blase S. Oleyar who preceded her in death in 2012.
Linda is survived by two sons, Jason Oleyar of Botkins and Chad (Shannon) Oleyar of Anna; two grandsons, Jarod and Carter Oleyar and one brother, Jeff Johnson of New Lexington. She was preceded in death by one brother, Rick Hans, and stillborn granddaughter, Parker Oleyar.
Mrs. Oleyar was a graduate of St. Marys High School and worked at Honda in Anna as a cook for AVI.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date, at the family's convenience. Her final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the Oleyar family at the funeral home's website, CromesFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved