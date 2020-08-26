Linda Oleyar

My dear Linda the words are hard to find my heart is shattered I lost my best friend I am sadden you had to leave so soon I will miss our small talks you will live on in my heart forever! I am also happy you are now with Blase this is where you always wanted to be I can see that beautiful smile of yours oh what a reunion...I am so glad I had the opportunity to led you to our Lord and you gave your life to him, knowing your an angel makes my heart happy May our Lord wrap his arms of love and peace around your family during this difficult time.. My Sincere Condolences to your family

Carolyn Bayman

Friend