Lindeva Marie "Lindy" Rosario, 35, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, July 9, at her residence in Celina. She was born on July 31, 1984 in Greenville to Emilio Rosario of Houston, Texas and Kathy (Petty) of Celina. She is also survived by her two children: Makayla Rosario and Isaac Sealscot, both Celina; a brother; a stepfather; a grandfather; a grandmother and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the New Horizons Community Church in Rockford. She will be laid to rest in the Arlington Cemetery in Brookville at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Makayla and Isaac Scholarship fund. Condolences may be shared with the Rosario family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.