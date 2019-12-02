|
Lois S. Henning, 90, of St. Marys, died Nov. 26 at Otterbein - St. Marys.
She was born May 23, 1929, in Lakeview, to Lewis and Dorothy (Gruebmeyer) Wierwille.
On March 1, 1946, she married Herbert "Bud" Henning, who preceded her in death April 4, 1993.
Lois was a retired production employee from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., St. Marys, and attended New Life Christian Center in Celina. She was also a member of American Legion Post #323 and Post #9289 auxiliaries, both of which are in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes include reading, solving word-search puzzles, dancing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamel Henning, Massilon, and Linda Bubp, St. Marys; son-in-law Pastor Gary King, Celina; eight grand children, 17 great-grand children and two great-great-grand children.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Doroth Wierwille; daughter Paulette King; brother Curtis Wierwille; sisters Rachel Kruse and Agnes Vohs; step-mother Hazel Wierwille; and her second husband Ted Pohlman.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Her grandson, Pastor Jason King, will officiate.
Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 3, 2019