Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Henning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Henning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Henning Obituary
Lois S. Henning, 90, of St. Marys, died Nov. 26 at Otterbein - St. Marys.
She was born May 23, 1929, in Lakeview, to Lewis and Dorothy (Gruebmeyer) Wierwille.
On March 1, 1946, she married Herbert "Bud" Henning, who preceded her in death April 4, 1993.
Lois was a retired production employee from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., St. Marys, and attended New Life Christian Center in Celina. She was also a member of American Legion Post #323 and Post #9289 auxiliaries, both of which are in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes include reading, solving word-search puzzles, dancing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamel Henning, Massilon, and Linda Bubp, St. Marys; son-in-law Pastor Gary King, Celina; eight grand children, 17 great-grand children and two great-great-grand children.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Doroth Wierwille; daughter Paulette King; brother Curtis Wierwille; sisters Rachel Kruse and Agnes Vohs; step-mother Hazel Wierwille; and her second husband Ted Pohlman.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Her grandson, Pastor Jason King, will officiate.
Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -