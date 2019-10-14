|
|
Lonnie R. Richey, 55, of Celina, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 1, 1964 in St. Marys to Herbert and Sandra (Oldiges) Richey.
He is survived by: sons Dylan Richey of Columbus and Lex Richey of Celina; daughter Olivia Richey of Celina; his parents; sister Lorraine (Shawn) Moeller of Coldwater; a nephew Timmothy; niece Katelyn and former wife Paula (Monnin) Strong of Deltona, Florida.
He was a graduate of Minster High School (Class of 1982). Following graduation, he served his country with a tour of duty in the United States Army.
Prior to becoming disabled due to failing health, Lonnie worked at Progress Tool & Stamping in Minster. He was an accomplished tool maker and machinist.
His favorite pastimes included fishing, fishing and more fishing. He also enjoyed making jigs, collecting antique fishing lures and supporting the Cleveland Browns.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 15, 2019